Dump truck runs over stop sign, slams into home in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck veered off the road, flattened a stop sign, and slammed into a home in Millbury on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews esponding to a report of a vehicle into a house on Rivelin Street around 11 a.m. found a stop sign in the grass and a house with a smashed door.

The crash reportedly resulted in an odor of gas and Eversource has been notified, according to the Millbury Fire Department.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area.

There were no reported injuries.

