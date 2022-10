BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT crews worked quickly to clear the ramp from I-93 North to Mass. Pike westbound in Boston after a dump truck rolled over, spilling its contents all over the roadway.

The ramp was temporarily closed for about three hours, but has since reopened.

Because of the holiday Monday, the traffic impacts were not as severe as a typical day.

