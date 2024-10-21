ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck tipped over, spilling sand onto a street in Rowley Monday.

The truck tipped onto its side on Haverhill Street, and crews closed part of the road as they worked to clean up the sand.

SKY7-HD spotted crews at the scene and cones blocking off the portion of the roadway the sand was affecting.

It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to tip over.

