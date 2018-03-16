Dunbarton Police arrest and charge 74-year-old with indecent exposure

DUNBARTON, NH (WHDH) — Dunbarton Police arrested a man on Friday as the result of an investigation.

Merton Mann, 74, was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure and Lewdness, and Certain Uses of Computer Services Prohibited.

The initial complaint was made to Dunbarton Police on Wednesday which began the investigation.

Officials then executed a search warrant at Mann’s apartment on School Street Friday morning.

Mann is now being held at the Merrimack County Jail pending arraignment on Monday at Merrimack County Superior Court.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunbarton Police.

