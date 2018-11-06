(WHDH) — Four different Duncan Hines cake mixes have been recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Conagra Brands issued a voluntary recall as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigate five illnesses caused by salmonella that could possibly be linked to the cake mixes.

A positive finding of the bacteria was located in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix, according to the FDA.

Several people allegedly reported consuming a cake mix before getting sick.

The products involved in the recall include 15.25 ounces of Classic White, Classic Yellow, Classic Butter Golden and Signature Confetti cake mixes.

Anyone with those items is encouraged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

People diagnosed with salmonellosis may experience diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. This usually lasts four to seven days and does not require treatment.

Older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

