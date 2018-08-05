Dune collapse forces temporary closure of Wellfleet beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A dune collapse caused by heavy rains forced officials to temporarily close a beach in Wellfleet Sunday.

A series of powerful storms that rocked the region Saturday damaged the structural integrity of a dune at Cahoon Hollow Beach, officials said. Truckloads of sand had to be brought in to fill the gaping hole.

The beach was reopened later in the day thanks to a collaborative effort between beach employees, nearby businesses and the Department of Public Works.

A dune also collapsed in August of last year, swallowing a parked car into the hole left behind.

