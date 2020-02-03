Dunk-a-Roos could be returning to store shelves in 2020

Dunkaroos

(WHDH) — Dunk-a-Roos could be making a comeback in 2020. The nostalgic cookie snack has launched an Instagram and Twitter page in anticipation of some sort of announcement in the near future.

In an Instagram post like by more than 45,000 people, Dunk-a-Roos shared a close-up photo of its iconic rainbow icing.

👀

In a follow-up post, the General Mills snack wrote, “Definitely coming back. Summer 2020.”

🚨Definitely coming back. Summer 2020.🚨

Dunk-a-Roos first launched in 1990. They were discontinued in 2012.

The individual snack packages contained about ten small cookies and one cubic inch of icing.

