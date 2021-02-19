Dunkin’ adding trio of new cold foam options to its menu

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ this week announced that it will be adding a trio of new cold foam options to its menu.

Cold brew with sweet cold foam, a chocolate stout flavored cold brew with sweet cold foam, and the “Charli” cold foam will all be available nationwide starting on Feb. 24, according to the Canton-based coffee chain.

Dunkin’ says the cold brew with sweet foam adds a vanilla-forward flavor that “perfectly complements the chocolate notes of the cold brew.”

The chocolate stout flavored cold brew with sweet foam is said to elevate the chocolate notes of the coffee with malty molasses flavor and is topped with hot chocolate powder.

The Charli cold foam offers a remix of Charli D’Amelio’s go-to order featuring her a Dunkin’ cold brew with three pumps of caramel — now also with cinnamon sugar on top.

All medium cold brews will be $3 from Feb. 24 through March 23.

