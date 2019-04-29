Dunkin’ adds new breakfast bowls to menu

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is now dabbling in the breakfast bowl game.

The Canton-based coffee chain’s latest “better-for-you” options include an egg white bowl and a sausage scramble bowl.

The egg white bowl is made with egg whites, spinach, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions. It delivers 14 grams of lean protein and 250 calories.

The sausage scramble bowl is made with scrambled eggs, sausage, melted cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions, with 21 grams of protein and 450 calories.

“After the success of our Power Breakfast Sandwich that launched earlier this year and has been extended due to popular demand, we found that our guests craved innovative, accessible, better-for-you menu choices. Our new Egg White Bowl is all that and much more with great taste, vegetables, lean protein and no bread,” Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman said in a press release. “For guests looking for a heartier Dunkin’ Bowl choice, our Sausage Scramble Bowl is a great new option full of flavor and protein.”

The new Dunkin’ Bowls are available now at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time only.

