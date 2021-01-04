Dunkin’ adds new breakfast sandwich to menu

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Monday announced that it’s adding a new breakfast sandwich to its menu.

The Canton-based coffee chain is teaming up with MorningStar Farms to launch the plant-based Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich, a meatless sandwich that doesn’t sacrifice on taste.

The sandwich features a MorningStar Farms black bean patty packed with southwest flavors, layered with an egg-white omelet filled with spinach, bell peppers, and onions, topped with aged white cheddar cheese, and served on a multigrain thin.

With 410 calories, 26 grams of protein, and 23 grams of whole grains, Dunkin’ described the new sandwich as the “perfect on-the-go option for a new year and a new start.”

The sandwich will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Last week, Dunkin’ rolled out “Extra Charged” hot and iced coffees, gluten-free fudge brownies, Croissant Stuffers, and the Dunkfetti Donut.

