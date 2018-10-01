Dunkin’ and Harpoon collaborate on coffee porter

BOSTON (WHDH) - Iconic beverage makers Dunkin’ and Harpoon have come together to combine the taste of espresso blend coffee and craft beer.

The New England staples have released the new “Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter” to celebrate the start of fall.

The new beer is billed as a balanced and smooth brew offering robust and roasty notes.

At 6 percent ABV, the porter is a malty tasting brew that has a smooth mouthfeel with aromas of espresso and dark chocolate.

The porter will be available throughout the fall, in both 12 oz. bottles and draft at select retail locations across the Northeast.

It pairs perfectly with fall favorites like hearty stews, seasonal desserts, tailgating, and doughnuts.

