Dunkin’ and Uber Eats now offering BOGO iced coffees, free deliveries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ and Uber Eats are now offering a buy one, get one free deal on iced coffees, in addition to free deliveries.

The buy one, get one free deal is valid for small iced coffees through June 21 and Dunkin’ fans can take advantage of a $0 delivery fee on orders of $10 or more through June 24 via the Uber Eats app.

The Canton-based coffee chain also announced that 5,000 locations nationwide will be offering delivery through Uber Eats by the end of June.

Dunkin’ and Uber Eats launched their relationship in May with more Americans relying on restaurant delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.

