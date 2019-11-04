Dunkin’ announces largest holiday menu in brand history

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Monday announced that it will be rolling out its largest holiday menu lineup in recent brand history this week.

The Canton-based chain is bringing back its wildly popular peppermint mocha coffee flavor on Wednesday, in addition to other flavors including holiday eggnog, merry mocha mint, toasted gingerbread, and frosted white chocolate.

Dunkin’ also unveiled a new cup design that features the brand’s iconic bright pink color with winter snowflakes and joyful words such as celebratin’, sleighin’, wrappin’, dashin’ and more.

The new menu also features a holiday brownie crumble doughnut with a vanilla-frosted yeast ring dipped in brownie crumbles and drizzled with dark green icing.

Dunkin’ customers can also enjoy a medium-sized latte, cappuccino or Americano for $2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 31.

