Dunkin’ announces new menu items, including bacon snack sleeves

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ announced an array of new menu items on Wednesday, including strips of crispy bacon that are flavored with sweet black pepper seasoning and served in a sleeve for on-the-go snacking.

The Canton-based coffee chain says its new Snackin’ Bacon will help customers conquer their cravings without settling for boring snack options.

“For anyone who’s seeking a satisfying snack but is stuck with a sad selection at their desk, office kitchen or vending machine, Dunkin’ is adding some extra sizzle to its menu,” the chain said of its new bacon sleeve.

The Snackin’ Bacon features eight half-slices of bacon crafted to be enjoyed at any time of day.

In celebration of the St. Patrick’s Day season, Dunkin’ is bringing back its popular Irish creme coffee flavor. The flavor will be available in hot, iced and frozen coffees, as well as espresso drinks, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, and macchiatos.

The Lucky Shamrock doughnut is also hitting the menu. The sweet treat features a yeast ring doughnut garnished with green icing and a special St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend.

Customers can once again visit their favorite Dunkin’ location for an Egg White Bowl or Sausage Scramble Bowl.

Dunkin’ is also offering two Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wake-up Wraps for $3 through May 19.

For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)