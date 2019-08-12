Dunkin’ announces return date for popular pumpkin-themed menu

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It may still be summer but Dunkin’s popular lineup of pumpkin drinks and treats will make a return next week.

The full fall menu officially arrives in restaurants on Aug. 21, the Canton-based coffee chain announced Monday.

Customers in select cities across the country will get an early taste of fall on Wednesday.

For one day only, Dunkin’ says it will rebrand eight stores to Pumpkin’, complete with new exterior signage and festive décor, and offer a free small hot or iced pumpkin coffee to the first 250 guests.

While the participating locations have not been announced, Dunkin’ says the “initial letters of seven of the cities and towns where the temporarily rebranded Dunkin’s will be located spell out the word P-U-M-P-K-I-N-’.”

The chain’s latest fall-inspired menu will include the following items:

Cinnamon sugar pumpkin signature latte

Hot or iced pumpkin-flavored coffees

Apple cider doughnuts and munchkins

Pumpkin doughnuts, muffins, and munchkins

Pumpkin K-Cup pods

Dunkin’ will also be offering a limited quantity of its new pumpkin-scented munchkins lip balm.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)