CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaf peeping and pumpkin picking season may be more than a month away but Dunkin’ is helping fall lovers get in the spirit by launching their fall menu earlier than ever before.

Pumpkin-flavored coffee and espresso, spiced drinks and seasonal bakery treats will be making a comeback nationwide by Aug. 19, the coffee chain announced Wednesday.

“This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’. “This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone – from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin’.”

Along with the classic apple cider and pumpkin donuts, maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwiches and pumpkin-flavored coffees, Dunkin’ is introducing new signature pumpkin spice lattes and chai lattes.

They’ve also added to their snacking choices with stuffed mini bagels, steak and cheese rollups, and maple sugar seasoned Snackin’ Bacon.

These menu items will be available for a limited time.

