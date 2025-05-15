QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - For Dunkin’s 75th birthday, the company celebrated at the spot where it all started, the original Dunkin’ in Quincy.

On Thursday, the original location threw it back to the 50s and gave the store a nostalgic makeover.

The first 75 guests in line scored 75 days of free coffee.

Other memorabilia at the celebration included retro merchandise, vintage music, and more.

