(WHDH) — Friday marks National Donut Day and Dunkin’ is helping people celebrate by giving away the breakfast treat.

Anyone who purchases a beverage will be given a free donut, the Canton-based company announced.

Dunkin’ offers a wide variety of donuts, with flavors that can be found here.

T-minus 1 week till #NationalDonutDay 🍩



*On June 4th we're giving away a free donut with any beverage purchase!

