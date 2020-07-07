CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ plans to close 450 Speedway-owned locations along the East Coast by the end of 2020.

Dunkin’ reached an agreement with the gas station company earlier this year to remove the limited-menu coffee shop locations.

Very few of those locations have been closed but a spokesperson for Dunkin’ says they remain on track to exit Speedway by the end of the year.

“By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience,” a statement from the company read.

Dunkin’ added that they remain committed to growing their presence in gas and convenience locations, along with other non-traditional locations, including airports, universities, travel plazas, and military installations.

