CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ lovers can now enjoy their favorite coffee in the form of cereal.

The coffee chain has teamed up with Post Consumer Brands to create two new cereals — Dunkin’ Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte — that are set to debut nationwide in August.

The Caramel Macchiato cereal features crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows, while the Mocha Latte cereal showcases a hint of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows.

The cereals contain a small amount of caffeine, measuring about a 10th of a cup of coffee.

Josh Jans, Brand Manager of Cereal Partnerships at Post Consumer Brands, said coffee and cereal go hand-in-hand.

“Coffee and cereal are the ultimate breakfast go-tos, ranking as the top two most consumed items to help people start their day,” he said. “Dunkin’ coffee is a daily ritual for Americans, and we’re excited to be partnering with them to indulge their fans’ coffee cravings. Getting the flavor right on our new cereals was a top priority, and we think we’ve nailed the rich, smooth and creamy taste.”

Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’, added, “We love delighting customers with surprising new ways to enjoy the great taste of Dunkin’. For our fans who already start their days with Dunkin’, this gives them another way to experience their favorite flavors. The Post Cereals team has done an excellent job of paying homage to the Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte with these new cereals. We can’t wait to see how customers enjoy them.”

