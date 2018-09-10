Dunkin’ does away with ‘Pats Win, You Win’ coffee promotion

BOSTON (WHDH) - The days of looking forward to 87-cent coffees after New England Patriots victories are over.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced the end of its popular “Pats Win, You Win” promotion on Monday morning after many Patriots fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment in having to pay full price for coffee.

“We apologize that this offer isn’t available this year,” Dunkin’ Boston said in a tweet to one customer.

We apologize that this offer isn’t available this year. Please enjoy our Sip. Peel. Win. promotion for the chance to instantly win prizes with purchases of large or extra-large sized beverages, excluding hot espresso. — DunkinBoston (@DunkinBoston) September 9, 2018

The promotion, which first kicked off in 2015, initially gave away free medium coffees after wins but settled on a Rob Gronkowski-inspired price point in 2016.

Ollie Taylor called Dunkin’ decision to dump the promotion “pathetic.”

“Don’t punish us for the fact that the Patriots are incredible and win all the time,” he said in a Tweet. “Sad!”

As a Massachusetts brand, @dunkindonuts/@DunkinBoston has profited greatly from the hardworking people of the Bay State. Eliminating the “Pats Win You Win” $.87 coffee this year is pathetic. Don’t punish us for the fact that the @Patriots are incredible and win all the time. Sad! — Ollie Taylor (@OZTaylored) September 10, 2018

The news comes after a recent order at an Attleboro Dunkin’ Donuts left Patriots fans wondering if the coffee chain was playing some kind of strange joke after this past Super Bowl.

A couple was served a Dunkin’ iced tea in a cup bearing a Philadelphia Eagles logo.

“I looked at it, and I saw the Eagles logo, and I went, ‘is this some kind of sick joke.’ I’m like, ‘what is this.’ I shook my head I couldn’t believe it,” said Patti Panzer, whose husband picked her up an iced tea and brought it home in an Eagles cup.

Dunkin’ apologized for the mixup and said they were taking steps to ensure all local stores are stocked with the correct cups.

