CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The much anticipated royal wedding is just weeks away and to celebrate, Dunkin’ Donuts created the Royal Love Donut.

The heart-shaped doughnuts will be filled with jelly and frosted with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle.

Dunkin’ Brands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nigel Travis, who is a dual U.S. and British citizen, is excited to celebrate the special occasion.

“The Royal Wedding represents optimism, happiness and joy, and thus is a perfect opportunity for our brand to celebrate,” he said. “We hope all donut lovers, royalty or not, will enjoy the new Royal Love Donut next week.”

The doughnuts are available from May 14 to 20, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tying the knot on May 19.

