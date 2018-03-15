Dunkin’ Donuts giving a lucky dozen a year’s supply of doughnuts

CANTON, MA (WHDH) - Doughnut lovers are getting the chance to win a year’s supply of the beloved breakfast food from Dunkin’ Donuts.

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and the company’s green-frosted Mint Brownie Donut, a dozen lucky fans will win a year’s supply of free doughnuts.

One grand prize winner will also win a trip to the Dunkin’ Donuts headquarters in Boston for the chance to create their own doughnuts with the brand’s culinary team in the Dunkin’ Test Kitchen.

To enter, fans must share how they are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Dunkin’ Donuts using the hashtags #DDLuckeyDozen and #Sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes runs until March 17.

