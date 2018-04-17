Dunkin’ Donuts-inspired ice cream coming to grocery stores

(WHDH) — Dunkin’ Donuts coffee-inspired ice cream will soon be available in thousands of grocery stores across the United States.

In collaboration with Baskin-Robbins, the chain is releasing 14-ounce containers of coffee, french vanilla and chocolate chip flavored ice cream.

Customers can expect to see the new frozen treats in stores this spring and summer. An exact release date was not immediately known. The ice cream will be available for purchase at many grocery chains and at Baskin-Robbins shops.

“We are thrilled to offer ice cream enthusiasts and coffee lovers a selection of Baskin-Robbins packaged ice cream featuring the delicious taste of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee at grocery stores across the country,” said David Owens, CEO of Boardwalk Frozen Treats.

