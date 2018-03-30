Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating the coming of spring this April by giving their guests an opportunity to celebrate the warmer weather with free coffee!

The coffee chain is giving their guests an opportunity to try a taste of their smooth Cold Brew coffee as part of a special nationwide tasting event on Friday, April 6.

Guests can receive their complimentary sample (3.5-ounce) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ Donuts Cold Brew is crafted by hand in small batches, prepared by steeping a special blend of coffee in cold water for 12 hours. This process extracts a uniquely distinctive, inherently sweeter flavor from the beans reminiscent of dark chocolate.

