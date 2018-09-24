CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ Donuts launched the brand’s first-ever coffee beverage served in a can Monday, perfect for on-the-go coffee drinkers.

The Shot in the Dark coffee espresso blend combines the tastes of Dunkin’s signature coffee and espresso, along with a touch of cream and sugar, served in a 8.1 ounce slim can.

“Our fans have loved our ready to drink iced coffees as a great way to power through their day with Dunkin’ anytime and anywhere,” according to Brian Gilbert, Dunkin’ Donuts Vice President, Retail Business Development. “Now, for the coffee-loving consumers who want something a little bolder than a traditional cup of coffee, but not as strong as a shot of espresso, our Shot in the Dark creates an exciting and energizing new option when on-the-go.”

The new drink comes in three flavors – caramel, mocha and vanilla – and is 80 calories.

Shot in the Dark can be found at select retail locations with availability expanding through 2019 at convenience and grocery stores.

