(WHDH) – Dunkin’ Donuts has launched a new “Dunkin’ Run” menu that features a selection of $2 snacks.

The menu, which launched Monday, included the Dunkin’s first ever gluten-free bakery item, the fudge brownie.

“We also recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions or who choose a gluten-free diet, which is why we’re pleased our new menu offers guests a gluten-free Fudge Brownie, which is so chewy and delicious we think everyone will love it,” Dunkin’ Donuts Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman said in a press release.

The recently announced Donut Fries are also on the menu, along with ham and cheese roll-ups, pretzel bites with mustard, and waffle breaded chicken tenders.

