Dunkin’ Donuts rolling out ice cream-flavored coffees, frozen lemonade

(WHDH) — Dunkin’ Donuts is rolling out three ice cream-flavored coffees and new frozen lemonade drinks just in time for summer.

After polling fans, Dunkin’ says it settled on bringing back the Butter Pecan, Cookie Dough and Pistachio flavors.

The flavors will be available in hot and iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

The coffee chain’s new original and strawberry frozen lemonades are made with real fruit juice.

For a little savory to go with the sweet, Dunkin’ has also brought back its popular Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich for the summer. The sandwich is also available as a Wake-Up Wrap.

