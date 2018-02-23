Dunkin’ Donuts rolls out new Girl Scout cookie-inspired coffee flavors

(WHDH) — Dunkin’ Donuts is brewing up some excitement this Girl Scout cookie season.

For the first time ever, the coffee chain announced that it will be rolling out Girl Scout cookie-inspired coffee flavors.

The new flavors are Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie. They will be available on Feb. 26 through May.

Dunkin’ says the Thin Mints flavored coffee features the “classic cookie’s combination of cool mint and decadent chocolate, while the Coconut Caramel flavored coffee “treats guests to the taste of toasted coconut together with creamy caramel.” The Peanut Butter Cookie flavored coffee comes without allergens.

The new flavors will be available in the brand’s full lineup of hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

