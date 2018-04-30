Dunkin’ Donuts unveils new ‘out-of-this-world’ menu items

(WHDH) — To kick off summer, Dunkin’ Donuts is rolling out an array of “out-of-this-world” items.

The new “colorful and completely cosmic” treats include two new Coolatta flavors and a candy-coated doughnut.

The “Cosmic Cotton Candy” Coolatta features cotton candy with blue raspberry. The “Cosmic Pineapple” Coolatta brings together pineapple and blue raspberry.

Dunkin’ is offering any small-sized Coolatta for just $2 through May 27 to help customers stay cool as the temperatures heat up.

The coffee chain is also rolling out a new “Comet Candy” doughnut. The sweet snack is decorated with white icing and topped with pink, blue and purple cotton candy-flavored popping candy.

The Smoked Sausage Breakfast Sandwich is also making a return, but it will be available for a limited time only. The sandwich is stacked with egg, melted cheese and juicy, smoked split sausage served on an English muffin.

For more, visit DunkinDonuts.com.

