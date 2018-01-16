Dunkin’ Donuts unveils next generation concept store in Massachusetts

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Dunkin’ Donuts will unveil its next generation concept store on Tuesday in the city where it opened its very first location 68 years ago.

The new restaurant at 588 Washington Street in Quincy offers the first look at the brand’s U.S. store of the future experience,with a modern atmosphere and new and innovative technologies and design elements — including the first drive-thru exclusively for mobile ordering.

The new 2,200-square foot Quincy location, which is located about one mile away from the original Dunkin’ Donuts location, is the first of 30 or more new and remodeled Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants that will test variations of the new design this year.

Dunkin’ held a Facebook Live event to give customers a look inside the new store:

Elements of the new restaurant experience include:

Modern Design: The special interior design uses lighter colored materials, an open layout and natural light to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.

Faster than Ever Drive-Thru Experience: An exclusive On-the-Go drive-thru lane lets DD Perks members who order ahead via Dunkin’s mobile app bypass the ordering lane and merge straight into the line for the pickup window.

Premium Pours: Dunkin’ Donuts’ signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee.

Dunkin’ on Demand: With fully-integrated digital kiosks coming in 2018, guests will choose to order with or without the help of a crew member.

New Uniforms: For the store in Quincy, Dunkin’ Donuts will introduce new uniforms and headwear designed in partnership with lifestyle brand Life is Good.

Greater Grab-and-Go Selection: These will include better-for-you options like fresh bananas, mini oranges and grapes, as well as fruit snacks like Gogo Squeez apple sauce, Yoplait yogurt parfaits featuring Nature Valley granola, and other packaged snacks such as beef jerky, nut butter packs and more

Increased Energy Efficiency: DD Green Achievement restaurants are designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant.

