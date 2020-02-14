Dunkin’ employee rushes to rescue little girl after an SUV flips over outside a Sherborn drive-thru

SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dunkin’ employee raced to the rescue Friday to save a young girl following a rollover wreck outside a Sherborn drive-thru.

Surveillance video of the crash shows the dramatic moment a white SUV suddenly accelerates and rear-ends another car before slamming through the jersey barrier and down more than 20 feet into an embankment.

“Something went wrong because you can see she just instantly floors it and he skids off to the side where you’re supposed to go,” said Harrison Hunter who works at a gas station nearby and saw the whole incident unfold. “The woman floored it and shot right off the clearing.”

Among the people running for help — a Dunkin’s employee who is later seen carrying a little girl that she was able to pull to safety from the toppled SUV.

“The child was fine, she came in here,” Hunter said. “the child was acting like nothing even happened, running around, playing.”

But, the woman behind the wheel still needed help.

“The car was on its roof when our ambulance arrived and there was somebody trapped in the vehicle,” Interim Fire Chief Zach Ward said.

Within minutes, crews were able to extricate her and she was airlifted to a trauma hospital for treatment.

First responders and workers at the gas station say it is remarkable that the little girl was not hurt in the fall.

“It’s a big drop,” Hunter said. “I didn’t think that was ending well, but everyone got out, hopefully.”

Police have not given an update on the driver’s condition.

The circumstances involving the crash are under investigation.

