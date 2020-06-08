CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ franchisees are looking to hire up to 25,000 new employees as 90 percent of locations remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Positions that are open range from front-counter staff to restaurant management.

This comes after roughly 42.7 million people have applied for unemployment benefits since the beginning of the outbreak.

Dunkin’ also began a new partnership with Southern New Hampshire University to offer low-cost college degrees to its independent franchisees and their employees.

Anyone interested in working at Dunkin’ can search for opportunities at participating franchises on the Dunkin’ Careers page, or they can visit a local restaurant and apply in person.

