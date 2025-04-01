BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is giving away a million free coffees on April 1 in honor of April Fools’ Day — seriously.

Instead of pranking its customers Tuesday, as many companies usually do, Dunkin’ is doing something a little different, the New England-based chain said.

Dunkin’ enjoyers can use the mobile app and enter the promo code “ThisIsNotAJoke” for a free coffee — hot or iced — or cold brew, while supplies last. Once you get use the code to get the coupon, you can redeem the reward until April 8.

“Let’s be honest, if there was ever a day you deserve a treat, it’s today. Trust issues are everywhere on April Fools’ Day, and we’re here to help you get through it, one sip at a time,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.

