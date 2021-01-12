Dunkin’ giving away a year’s worth of free coffee to New Englanders this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - To celebrate the start of 2021, Dunkin’ says it plans to give away a year’s worth of free coffee to 21 New Englanders this week.

Select Dunkin’ restaurants across Massachusetts and Eastern New Hampshire will surprise the 21 lucky customers in-store and at the drive-thru through the end of the week, according to the Canton-based coffee chain.

The weeklong promotion will take place at Dunkin’ locations in the following the communities:

Plymouth, MA – 1/12

Meredith, NH – 1/13

North Reading, MA – 1/13

Worcester, MA- 1/13

Boston, MA – 1/14

