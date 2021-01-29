Dunkin’ giving away free coffee every Monday in February

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Friday announced that it will be giving away free coffee on every Monday throughout the month of February.

The Canton-based coffee chain says DD Perks rewards members can score a free medium hot coffee with any purchase starting Monday, Feb. 1, through Monday, Feb. 22.

Dunkin’ also encouraged customers to try new coffee options including Dunkin’ Midnight, the chain’s darkest roast ever created with notes of decadent cocoa, and Explorer Batch, a medium roast featuring dark berry flavors and a smoky finish.

To take part in free coffee Mondays, DD Perks members can simply order ahead via the Dunkin’ app or have their loyalty ID QR code scanned before they pay.

Coffee lovers who are not currently rewards members can enroll on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com.

