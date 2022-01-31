CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ says it plans to give away free coffee to its loyal customers during the month of February.

Starting Feb. 2 and running each Wednesday through Feb. 16, DD Perks members can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations, the Canton-based coffee chain announced Monday.

Dunkin’ says it will also be surprising customers at select locations across the region with $5 gift cards and swag on Feb. 9 and Feb. 16. One lucky grand prize winner at each store will be surprised with a pair of tickets to a Boston Bruins home game.

To redeem the free coffee offer, DD Perks members can pay with an enrolled Dunkin’ card, order on the Dunkin’ app, or scan their loyalty ID at checkout.

Coffee lovers not yet enrolled in DD Perks can sign up for free on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com.

