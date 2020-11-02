Dunkin’ giving away free coffee on Wednesdays in November

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ announced Monday that it will be giving away free coffee on Wednesdays throughout the month of November.

DD Perks members in Massachusetts and New Hampshire will be eligible to get a free medium hot or iced coffee starting on Nov. 4, according to the Canton-based coffee chain.

The promotion is slated to run through Nov. 25.

To become a DD Perks member, click here.

