Dunkin’ giving away free coffee to healthcare workers on Thursday to celebrate National Nurses Day

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ announced Tuesday that it plans to give away free coffee to healthcare workers on Thursday to celebrate National Nurses Day.

Healthcare workers who show their ID at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide can score a free medium hot or iced coffee, the Canton-based chain announced in a news release.

Throughout the month of May, the chain is also holding a “Raise A Cup to Nurses and Healthcare Professions” sweepstakes, which allows people to nominate the hardworking nurses and healthcare professionals in their life for the chance to win a well-deserved “coffee break.”

The coffee break prize package includes free coffee for a year, $1,000, and a collection of $10 gift cards for the winner to share with their colleagues.

Anyone interested in learning more or nominating a healthcare hero can visit www.dunkinpromotion.com/Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)