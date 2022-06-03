BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is sweetening up sugar lovers’ Fridays by offering free donuts with the purchase of any beverage for National Donut Day.

Dunkin’ fans can pick up their sweet treats on June 3 at participating Dunkin’ locations while supplies last.

The holiday started in 1938, when the Salvation Army declared the first Friday in June as National Donut Day, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

