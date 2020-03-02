Dunkin’ giving away free doughnuts on Fridays in March

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ announced on Monday that it will be giving away free doughnuts on Fridays throughout the month of March.

The Canton-based coffee chain is offering DD Perks members a complimentary doughnut with the purchase of any beverage, beginning Friday, March 6.

Members can enjoy favorites such as Boston cream, glazed, glazed chocolate, strawberry frosted with sprinkles and the lucky shamrock doughnut.

Doughnut-lovers who are not currently DD Perks members can enroll for free on the Dunkin’ App or DDPerks.com.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)