Dunkin’ giving away new Beyond Sausage Sandwich on Friday, Saturday

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ says it will be giving away its Beyond Sausage Sandwich on Friday and Saturday to celebrate the nationwide release of the new plant-based menu option.

The Canton-based coffee chain is holding a tasting event in which customers can try the new sandwich for free from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on both days.

Dunkin’ says the Beyond Sausage Sandwich has 29 percent less total fat, 33 percent less saturated fat and fewer calories, cholesterol and sodium than a traditional sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich on an English muffin.

“We’re excited to introduce the Beyond Sausage Sandwich nationwide and in doing so, offer an option with fewer calories, less total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, while delivering more protein and iron than a comparable pork sausage sandwich,” Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown said in a news release.

The complimentary samples of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich will be available while supplies last.

