BOSTON (WHDH) - Are you riding the T on Tuesday morning? If so, keep an eye out for your chance to score a free Dunkin’ gift card.

Bostonians riding the T may be surprised with one of thousands of $5 Dunkin’ gift cards being distributed by the MBTA during the morning commute, according to the Canton-based coffee chain.

“With the marathon runnin’ done, Dunkin’ and the MBTA are teaming up once again to help keep Bostonians runnin’, even after they’ve crossed the finish line,” the chain said in a news release.

The gift cards will be given away at an array of stations including Kenmore, Charles/MGH, State, Downtown Crossing, Quincy Center, Maverick, Wonderland, and Sullivan.

