Dunkin’ giving away tickets for Patriots-Steelers season opener at 5 Mass. locations

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - To celebrate the long-awaited return of football season in New England, Dunkin’ says it will be giving away tickets to the Patriots-Steelers season-opening Sunday night game at five of its restaurants in Foxborough.

Fans who visit Dunkin’ restaurants at 127 Main St., 30 Commercial St., 263 Main St., 16 Washington St., and 221 Patriot Place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday will have an opportunity to win tickets to the big game, according to the Canton-based coffee chain.

Fans can also score Patriots merchandise, Patriots Pro Shop and Dunkin’ gift cards, and a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage, among other prizes.

Pat Patriot and team cheerleaders will be on hand for the giveaways.

