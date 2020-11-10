Dunkin’ giving free doughnuts to veterans, active-duty military on Veterans Day

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - In a salute to the brave members of the armed forces, Dunkin’ says it will be giving free doughnuts to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day.

On Wednesday, Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will be offering up an array of complimentary doughnuts with no additional purchase necessary, the Canton-based coffee chain announced in a news release.

Dunkin’ is also teaming up with A Million Thanks, a nonprofit organization that supports active, reserve, and veteran military by sending millions of letters of thanks and encouragement directly to service members.

The coffee chain plans to make a $10,000 donation to A Million Thanks as well.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)