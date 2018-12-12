Dunkin’ giving out $120,000 in free gift cards to celebrate holidays

BOSTON (WHDH) - In celebration of the holidays, Dunkin’ says it plans to give out $120,000 in free gift cards and give donations to help increase the number of full-time service dogs at children’s hospitals in 12 cities across the country, including Boston.
The coffee chain launched its “Dozen Days of Joy” on Wednesday, a promotion the company hopes will help spread joy, happiness, and cheer between Dec. 12-23.
On Dec. 19, Dunkin’ will give out $10,000 worth of $5 gift cards in Boston, in addition, to making a $1,000 donation to a local organization aligned with the mission of the Joy in Childhood Foundation.
The Joy in Childhood Foundation is launching a new “Dogs for Joy” program to bring in-residence dogs to children’s hospitals nationwide. Dogs in the program are bred and trained as service dogs but work full-time in the hospitals.
Here’s a complete look at when and where promotions will take place:
|Hartford
|December 14
|Providence
|December 16
|New York
|December 17
|Atlanta
|December 19
|Tampa
|December 19
|Chicago
|December 19
|Boston
|December 19
|D.C.
|December 19
|Miami
|December 21
|Philadelphia
|December 22
|Los Angeles
|December 22
|Detroit
|TBD
