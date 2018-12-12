Dunkin’ giving out $120,000 in free gift cards to celebrate holidays

BOSTON (WHDH) - In celebration of the holidays, Dunkin’ says it plans to give out $120,000 in free gift cards and give donations to help increase the number of full-time service dogs at children’s hospitals in 12 cities across the country, including Boston.

The coffee chain launched its “Dozen Days of Joy” on Wednesday, a promotion the company hopes will help spread joy, happiness, and cheer between Dec. 12-23.

On Dec. 19, Dunkin’ will give out $10,000 worth of $5 gift cards in Boston, in addition, to making a $1,000 donation to a local organization aligned with the mission of the Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation is launching a new “Dogs for Joy” program to bring in-residence dogs to children’s hospitals nationwide. Dogs in the program are bred and trained as service dogs but work full-time in the hospitals.

Here’s a complete look at when and where promotions will take place:

Hartford December 14 Providence December 16 New York December 17 Atlanta December 19 Tampa December 19 Chicago December 19 Boston December 19 D.C. December 19 Miami December 21 Philadelphia December 22 Los Angeles December 22 Detroit TBD

