Dunkin’ giving out free doughnuts to veterans, active-duty military on Veterans Day

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is honoring Veterans Day with a sweet salute to the brave men and women of the armed forces.

The Canton-based coffee chain says it will give out free doughnuts to veterans and active-duty military on Monday, Nov. 11.

No purchase is necessary to get a free doughnut.

In addition to a free doughnut of their choice, the first 50 veterans and active military at participating Dunkin’ locations will also receive a thank you card written by members of the community courtesy of A Million Thanks — a nonprofit that supports active, reserve and veteran military by sending millions of letters of thanks and encouragement directly to service members.

Dunkin’ also debuted the latest video in their digital series, Dunkin’ Docs, which profiles George Hart, a retired U.S. Army Major and Dunkin’ franchisee on his journey to open a Dunkin’ on every military base in America.

