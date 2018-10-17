Dunkin’ Halloween costume contest to award free coffee for a year, cash prize to winner

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is offering a year’s worth of free coffee and a $1,000 cash prize to the winner of its 2018 Halloween costume contest.

Beginning Wednesday, a Dunkin’-inspired costume could result in free coffee and cash for customers who post a photo of their costume on Instagram using the special hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest.

There will be just one winner for the free coffee and cash prize but Dunkin’ will award a $100 gift card each week leading up to Halloween.

The contest runs through Nov. 1. No purchase is necessary.

For full contest rules and details, click here.

