Dunkin’ kicking off 2021 with new super-caffeinated coffee, confetti doughnut

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ announced Tuesday that it will be ringing in 2021 with a new super-caffeinated coffee, along with two new hot coffee blends and a confetti doughnut.

Beginning Dec. 30, customers can purchase “Extra Charged” hot and iced coffees, which feature green coffee extract and come packed with 20 percent more caffeine, according to the Canton-based coffee chain.

Medium Extra Charged coffees will cost only $2 through Jan. 26.

Hot java drinkers looking for bold new choices will soon be able to choose from Dunkin’ Midnight and Explorer Batch.

Dunkin’ Midnight is described as the “brand’s darkest roast ever, featuring a rich, smooth, full-bodied flavor, rounded out with notes of decadent cocoa and an intensely dark finish.”

Explorer Batch is the first coffee blend to be introduced as part of Dunkin’s new Limited Batch Series. The medium roast blend features dark berry notes and a smoky finish.

Dunkin’ is rolling out a few snacks to pair with the new coffees, including the Dunkfetti Donut, a cake ring with special celebration confetti sprinkles baked in and topped with a sweet glaze.

A gluten-free fudge brownie and Croissant Stuffers will also be added to menu.

Dunkin’ is also offering an array of prizes, including $5,000 in cash, to customers who take the My Dunkin’ Mood Quiz between Dec. 30 and Jan. 31.

The quiz will feature questions that help gauge the vibes of customers, and then recommend one of the brand’s coffee beverages that can best fuel them through the day.

