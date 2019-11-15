Dunkin’ launches its first-ever online pop-up shop for holidays

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Thursday launched its first-ever online pop-up shop, which offers an array of “Dunkin’-ized” holiday gifts that can’t be purchased anywhere else.

Fans of the Canton-based coffee chain can shop for festive gifts such as branded electric guitars, one-piece pajamas, peppermint-scented wrapping paper, and more.

To launch the shop, the chain says it teamed up with Dunkin’ diehards and newlyweds Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti from Bachelor Nation, as well as singer-songwriter Andy Grammer.

Below is a full list of items available in the shop:

Jammin’ : How about a custom Dunkin ’ electric guitar for rockin’ around the Christmas tree?

: How about a custom ’ electric guitar for rockin’ around the Christmas tree? Loungin’ : Dunkin ’s super soft one-piece pajamas and joggers are the coolest and coziest ways to stay in and sip some Dunkin ’ by the fire.

: ’s super soft one-piece pajamas and joggers are the coolest and coziest ways to stay in and sip some ’ by the fire. Stylin’ : Brew up a fun look for your holiday sweater party with a Dunkin ’ crewneck sweater. And, stay warm when out and about with two colorful Dunkin ’ scarf and gloves sets.

: Brew up a fun look for your holiday sweater party with a ’ crewneck sweater. And, stay warm when out and about with two colorful ’ scarf and gloves sets. Peppermint Wrappin’ : In honor of the return of Peppermint Mocha flavored coffee, Dunkin ’s peppermint scented wrapping paper will spice up every gift sent.

: In honor of the return of Peppermint Mocha flavored coffee, ’s peppermint scented wrapping paper will spice up every gift sent. Dunkin ’ Wrappin’: This wrapping paper is perfect for wrapping your favorite holiday gifts – Dunkin ‘ style. Plus, guests can get their hands on it first in-store. Starting today, the first 100 guests to purchase a dozen donuts at participating Dunkin ’ restaurants nationwide will receive a sheet of this special Dunkin ’ branded wrapping paper.

This wrapping paper is perfect for wrapping your favorite holiday gifts – ‘ style. Plus, guests can get their hands on it first in-store. Starting today, the first 100 guests to purchase a dozen donuts at participating ’ restaurants nationwide will receive a sheet of this special ’ branded wrapping paper. Lunchin’ : Bag the boring and light up the lunchroom with Dunkin ’s new metal lunch box.

: Bag the boring and light up the lunchroom with ’s new metal lunch box. Scrunchin’ : Do your updo with Dunkin ’s holiday hair ties.

: Do your updo with ’s holiday hair ties. Repeatin’ Fanny Pack : Dunkin ’s stylish fanny pack perfectly complements any Dunkin ’ cup.

: ’s stylish fanny pack perfectly complements any ’ cup. Sparklin’ : Dunkin ’s phone case features floating donuts and glitter galore.

: ’s phone case features floating donuts and glitter galore. Cheersin’ : Raise a toast to the holidays and the New Year with two sets of Dunkin ’ pint glasses.

: Raise a toast to the holidays and the New Year with two sets of ’ pint glasses. Ruffin’ It: Don’t forget to wish the dog a happy paw-liday with a Dunkin ’ puppin’ bandana.

Dunkin’ is also offering ornaments, lip balm, and special deals on bags of coffee and K-Cup pods in its restaurants.

